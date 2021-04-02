Shiva Baby movie poster
NA
NA
Shiva Baby
Shiva Baby (2021)

Comedy Drama
77 min.
Release Date
April 2, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
April 2, 2021 (Premium VOD)
Director
Emma Seligman
Writer
Emma Seligman
Cast
Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon, Dianna Agron, Danny Deferrari, Polly Draper, Fred Melamed
Studio
Utopia
Running Time
77 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

A near college graduate, Danielle, gets paid by her sugar daddy and rushes to meet her neurotic parents at a family shiva. Upon arrival, she is accosted by various estranged relatives about her appearance and lack of post-grad plans, while her confident ex-girlfriend, Maya, is applauded by everyone for getting into law school. Danielle's day takes an unexpected turn when her sugar daddy, Max, arrives at the shiva with his accomplished wife, Kim, and crying... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
