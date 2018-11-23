Shoplifters movie poster
B+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments
Shoplifters
Shoplifters movie poster

Shoplifters (2018) - Movie Details

Drama Foreign
121 min.
Release Date
November 23, 2018 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
February 12, 2019 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Hirokazu Koreeda
Writer
Hirokazu Koreeda
Cast
Lily Franky, Sakura Andô, Kirin Kiki
Studio
Magnolia Pictures
Running Time
121 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some sexual content and nudity

On the margins of Tokyo, a dysfunctional band of outsiders are united by fierce loyalty, a penchant for petty theft and playful grifting. When the young son is arrested, secrets are exposed that upend their tenuous, below-the-radar existence and test their quietly radical belief that it is love—not blood—that defines a family.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Shoplifters is like a fuzzy kitten with anger issues. It lulls you into a false sense of comfort—oh, isn’t this nice? It’s so soft and sweet and loving!—and then pounces, razor blades out, ready to rip your heart out. Full movie review »
B+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments
MOVIE FEATURES
Is 'Alita: Battle Angel' Worth Seeing? Is 'Alita: Battle Angel' Worth Seeing?
Despite Controversy, 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Will Rock You Despite Controversy, 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Will Rock You
The 'Aladdin' First Look is Here The 'Aladdin' First Look is Here
Watch the Creepy New 'Pet Sematary' Trailer Watch the Creepy New 'Pet Sematary' Trailer