Sing 2 movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Sing 2 movie poster

Sing 2 (2021)

Family Animated
Release Date
December 22, 2021
Director
Garth Jennings,  Christophe Lourdelet
Writer
Garth Jennings
Cast
Scarlett Johansson,  Matthew McConaughey,  Taron Egerton
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination’s smash animated franchise arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as the ever-optimistic koala, Buster Moon, and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet …all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star—played by global music icon Bono, in his animated film debut—to join... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'No Time to Die' Goes PVOD This Week. But Is It Worth It? 'No Time to Die' Goes PVOD This Week. But Is It Worth It?
Tom Hanks' 'Finch' is an Exercise in Tedium Tom Hanks' 'Finch' is an Exercise in Tedium
Sci-Fi Epic 'Dune' Deserves the Big Screen Sci-Fi Epic 'Dune' Deserves the Big Screen
'Halloween Kills' Absolutely Misses the Meat 'Halloween Kills' Absolutely Misses the Meat