Skate Kitchen movie poster

Skate Kitchen (2018) - Movie Details

Drama
105 min.
Release Date
August 10, 2018
Director
Crystal Moselle
Writer
Aslihan Unaldi, Crystal Moselle, Jennifer Silverman
Cast
Rachelle Vinberg, Jaden Smith, Dede Lovelace, Nina Moran, Kabrina Adams, Ajani Russell, Jules Lorenzo, Brenn Lorenzo, Hisham Tawfiq, Elizabeth Rodriguez
Studio
Magnolia Pictures
Running Time
105 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for drug use and language throughout, strong sexual content, and some nudity  all involving teens

In the first narrative feature from The Wolfpack director Crystal Moselle, Camille, an introverted teenage skateboarder (newcomer Rachelle Vinberg) from Long Island, meets and befriends an all-girl, New York City-based skateboarding crew called Skate Kitchen. She falls in with the in-crowd, has a falling-out with her mother, and falls for a mysterious skateboarder guy (Jaden Smith), but a relationship with him proves to be trickier to navigate than a kickflip.

Writer/director Crystal Moselle immersed herself in...

MOVIE PHOTOS

