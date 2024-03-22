Sleeping Dogs movie poster
NA
NA
Sleeping Dogs (2024)

Suspense Crime
Rated R
110 min.
Release Date
March 22, 2024
Director
Adam Cooper
Writer
E.O. Chirovici, Bill Collage, Adam Cooper
Cast
Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Márton Csókás
Studio
The Avenue Entertainment
Running Time
110 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence/bloody images, sexual content and language

An ex-homicide detective (Russell Crowe) with memory loss is forced to solve a brutal murder he can't recall. But as evidence uncovers secrets tied to his forgotten past, he is led to a chilling truth - sometimes, it's best to let sleeping dogs lie.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

NA
NA
