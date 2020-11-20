Small Axe: Mangrove (2020)Drama
Unrated
127 min.
Release Date
November 20, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
November 20, 2020 (Amazon Exclusive)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
127 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
Mangrove centers on Frank Crichlow (Shaun Parkes), the owner of Notting Hill’s Caribbean restaurant, Mangrove, a lively community base for locals, intellectuals and activists. In a reign of racist terror, the local police raid Mangrove time after time, making Frank and the local community take to the streets in peaceful protest in 1970. When nine men and women, including Frank and leader of the British Black Panther Movement Altheia Jones-LeCointe (Letitia Wright), and activist Darcus Howe... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
The first of five films in the Small Axe series by director Steve McQueen, Mangrove is a patient and extraordinarily well acted exploration of racism in 1970s London and a depiction of the 1971 trial of the Mangrove Nine, who challenged in court the injustices they faced at the hands of local police. Full movie review »