Smile movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Smile
Smile movie poster

Smile (2022)

Horror
Rated R
Release Date
September 30, 2022
Director
Parker Finn
Writer
Parker Finn
Cast
Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, Rob Morgan
Studio
Paramount Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violent content and grisly images, and language

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'The Black Phone' is a Killer Watch 'The Black Phone' is a Killer Watch
The 'Smile' Trailer Will Make You Scream The 'Smile' Trailer Will Make You Scream
Watch the New 'Barbarian' Trailer Watch the New 'Barbarian' Trailer
'Watcher' is an Excellent Stalker Flick 'Watcher' is an Excellent Stalker Flick