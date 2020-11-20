Sound of Metal (2020)Drama
Rated R
120 min.
Release Date
November 20, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
December 4, 2020 (Amazon)
DVD Release Date
September 27, 2022 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
120 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout and brief nude images
During a series of adrenaline-fueled one-night gigs, itinerant punk-metal drummer Ruben (Riz Ahmed) begins to experience intermittent hearing loss. When a specialist tells him his condition will rapidly worsen, he thinks his music career — and with it his life — is over. His bandmate and girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) checks the recovering heroin addict into a secluded sober house for the deaf in hopes it will prevent a relapse and help him learn to adapt... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
A heavy metal drummer loses his hearing in Sound of Metal, an impressive feature film debut for writer/director Darius Marder. Headlining the film is Riz Ahmed, who delivers one of the year’s best performances. Full movie review »