FilmJabber
Sound of Metal (2020)

Drama
Rated R
130 min.
Release Date
November 20, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
December 4, 2020 (Amazon Exclusive)
Director
Darius Marder
Writer
Darius Marder, Abraham Marder
Cast
Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff, Shaheem Sanchez, Chelsea Lee, Jeremy Stone, Mathieu Amalric
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
130 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R

During a series of adrenaline-fueled one-night gigs, itinerant punk-metal drummer Ruben (Riz Ahmed) begins to experience intermittent hearing loss. When a specialist tells him his condition will rapidly worsen, he thinks his music career — and with it his life — is over. His bandmate and girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) checks the recovering heroin addict into a secluded sober house for the deaf in hopes it will prevent a relapse and help him learn to adapt... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
