Sound of Violence
Sound of Violence (2021)

Horror
94 min.
Release Date
May 21, 2021
Director
Alex Noyer
Writer
Alex Noyer
Cast
Jasmin Savoy Brown, Lili Simmons, James Jagger, Tessa Munro
Studio
Gravitas Ventures
Running Time
94 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

A young girl recovers her hearing and gains synesthetic abilities during the brutal murder of her family. Finding solace in the sounds of bodily harm, as an adult, she pursues a career in music composing her masterpiece through gruesome murders.

Full synopsis

MOVIE REVIEW

Capsule Review: If Saw were remade as a musical, it may look a little like Sound of Violence, an unassumingly gory horror-thriller about a young woman, traumatized by the brutal murder of her parents as a child, who finds solace in making auditory recordings and remixes of other people’s grisly deaths. Full movie review »
