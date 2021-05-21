Sound of Violence (2021)Horror
Release Date
May 21, 2021
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
94 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
A young girl recovers her hearing and gains synesthetic abilities during the brutal murder of her family. Finding solace in the sounds of bodily harm, as an adult, she pursues a career in music composing her masterpiece through gruesome murders.... Full synopsis »
Capsule Review: If Saw were remade as a musical, it may look a little like Sound of Violence, an unassumingly gory horror-thriller about a young woman, traumatized by the brutal murder of her parents as a child, who finds solace in making auditory recordings and remixes of other people’s grisly deaths. Full movie review »