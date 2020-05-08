Spaceship Earth movie poster
Spaceship Earth
Spaceship Earth movie poster

Spaceship Earth (2020)

Documentary
113 min.
Release Date
May 8, 2020
Director
Matt Wolf
Writer
Cast
Studio
Neon
Running Time
113 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Spaceship Earth is the true, stranger-than-fiction adventure of eight visionaries who in 1991 spent two years quarantined inside of a self-engineered biodome called BIOSPHERE 2. The experiment was a worldwide phenomenon, chronicling daily existence in the face of life threatening ecological disaster and a growing criticism that it was nothing more than a cult. The bizarre story is both a cautionary tale and a hopeful lesson of how a small group of dreamers could potentially... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

