Speak No Evil

While on holiday in Tuscany, a Danish family becomes fast friends with a fellow traveling family from the Netherlands. Months later, when an invitation arrives encouraging the Danish family to visit the Dutch in their countryside home, they don't hesitate to plan a quick getaway. Free-spirited and adventurous, the Dutch welcome the Danes for the weekend, channeling an energy that rouses their visitors as drinks flow and they start to let loose. But what begins...

Weeks into 2022 and we already have what is guaranteed to be the most unsettling movie of the year:. It’s a lot like last year’s, only where the vacation friends aren’t fun-crazy but instead crazy-crazy. And not in a fun way. An exceptionally well-made thriller that simmers before it explodes in shocking fashion,is a must-see for anyone who has a little joy left in their hearts and want to free themselves of such ailments.