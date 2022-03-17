Speak No Evil movie poster
A-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Speak No Evil
Speak No Evil movie poster

Speak No Evil (2022)

Foreign Horror Suspense
98 min.
Release Date
March 17, 2022
Digital Date
March 17, 2022 (Shudder)
Director
Christian Tafdrup
Writer
Christian Tafdrup, Mads Tafdrup
Cast
Morten Burian,  Sidsel Siem Koch,  Fedja van Huêt,  Karina Smulders,  Liva Forsberg, Marius Damslev
Studio
Shudder
Running Time
98 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

While on holiday in Tuscany, a Danish family becomes fast friends with a fellow traveling family from the Netherlands. Months later, when an invitation arrives encouraging the Danish family to visit the Dutch in their countryside home, they don’t hesitate to plan a quick getaway. Free-spirited and adventurous, the Dutch welcome the Danes for the weekend, channeling an energy that rouses their visitors as drinks flow and they start to let loose. But what begins... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Weeks into 2022 and we already have what is guaranteed to be the most unsettling movie of the year: Speak No Evil. It’s a lot like last year’s Vacation Friends, only where the vacation friends aren’t fun-crazy but instead crazy-crazy. And not in a fun way. An exceptionally well-made thriller that simmers before it explodes in shocking fashion, Speak No Evil is a must-see for anyone who has a little joy left in their hearts and want to free themselves of such ailments. Full movie review »
