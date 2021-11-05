Spencer movie poster
Spencer
Spencer movie poster

Spencer (2021)

Drama
Rated R
117 min.
Release Date
November 5, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Pablo Larraín
Writer
Steven Knight
Cast
Kristen Stewart,  Timothy Spall,  Sally Hawkins,  Sean Harris
Studio
Neon
Running Time
117 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some language

December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Breaking news: Princess Diana was not happy in her marriage to Prince Charles. The interpretative drama Spencer is here to remind us of this fact. And remind us some more. You forgot? Don’t worry, it will remind you even more. Full movie review »
MOVIE FEATURES
