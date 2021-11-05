Spencer movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Spencer
Spencer movie poster

Spencer (2021)

Drama
Release Date
November 5, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Pablo Larraín
Writer
Steven Knight
Cast
Kristen Stewart,  Timothy Spall,  Sally Hawkins,  Sean Harris
Studio
Neon
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Candyman' Isn't Sweet Enough 'Candyman' Isn't Sweet Enough
Check Out the New Trailer for Princess Diana Drama 'Spencer' Check Out the New Trailer for Princess Diana Drama 'Spencer'
Sassy 'Cruella' Hits Disney+ on Friday Sassy 'Cruella' Hits Disney+ on Friday
Check Out the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Check Out the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer