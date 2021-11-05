Spencer (2021)Drama
Release Date
November 5, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.