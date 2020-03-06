Spenser Confidential

Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) - an ex-cop better known for making trouble than solving it - just got out of prison and is leaving Boston for good. But first he gets roped into helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with a promising amateur. That's Hawk (Winston Duke), a brash, no-nonsense MMA fighter convinced he'll be a tougher opponent than Spenser ever was. When two of Spenser's former colleagues turn up murdered, he... Full synopsis »

Mark Wahlberg has a unique talent: the ability to straddle the line between generic fun and mundane mediocrity in just about every movie, an impressive feat when you think about it. That’s probably why Wahlberg has mass appeal--occasionally he hits it out of the ballpark, and sometimes he whiffs so badly you feel the breeze from a mile away--but for the most part you know what you’re going to get.