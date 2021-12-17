Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)Action Comic Book
Rated PG-13
158 min.
Release Date
December 17, 2021
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
158 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments
For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
You won’t need to look to the multiverse for fans who’ll go nuts for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but this movie critic would have preferred a less fan service-heavy plot. The third Tom Holland-starring movie in the franchise, but also the ninth Spider-Man movie since 2000, No Way Home brings Dr. Strange into the equation to cause all kinds of mayhem, drawing in characters from the last two decades just to make things complex. Full movie review »