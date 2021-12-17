Spider-Man: No Way Home movie poster
B-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Spider-Man: No Way Home movie poster

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Action Comic Book
Rated PG-13
158 min.
Release Date
December 17, 2021
Director
Jon Watts
Writer
Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers
Cast
Tom Holland, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx
Studio
Sony Pictures
Running Time
158 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

You won’t need to look to the multiverse for fans who’ll go nuts for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but this movie critic would have preferred a less fan service-heavy plot. The third Tom Holland-starring movie in the franchise, but also the ninth Spider-Man movie since 2000, No Way Home brings Dr. Strange into the equation to cause all kinds of mayhem, drawing in characters from the last two decades just to make things complex. Full movie review »
B-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Is 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Epic? Is 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Epic?
Review: 'The Lost Daughter' Review: 'The Lost Daughter'
'Being the Ricardos' Made for Awards, Not Audiences 'Being the Ricardos' Made for Awards, Not Audiences
'Don't Look Up' a Biting Slog of a Satire 'Don't Look Up' a Biting Slog of a Satire