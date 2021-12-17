Spider-Man: No Way Home

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

You won’t need to look to the multiverse for fans who’ll go nuts for, but this movie critic would have preferred a less fan service-heavy plot. The third Tom Holland-starring movie in the franchise, but also the ninthmovie since 2000,brings Dr. Strange into the equation to cause all kinds of mayhem, drawing in characters from the last two decades just to make things complex.