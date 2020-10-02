Spontaneous movie poster
B-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Spontaneous
Spontaneous movie poster

Spontaneous (2020)

Comedy Drama
Rated R
101 min.
Release Date
October 2, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
November 10, 2020
DVD Release Date
November 10, 2020 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Brian Duffield
Writer
Brian Duffield
Cast
Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer, Yvonne Orji, Hayley Law, Rob Huebel, Piper Perabo
Studio
Paramount Pictures
Running Time
101 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for teen drug and alcohol use, language and bloody images throughout

When students in their high school begin inexplicably exploding (literally…), seniors Mara (Katherine Langford) and Dylan (Charlie Plummer) struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. As an unexpected romance blossoms between them, Mara and Dylan discover that when tomorrow is no longer promised, they can finally start living for today!

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

I haven’t read any other reviews for Spontaneous, but it’s safe to say that “explosive” is an adjective used in excess. About a teenage girl who finds romance amidst a series of tragedies in which her fellow students spontaneously burst in a fucking bloody mess, Spontaneous is an amusing little movie built upon a batshit premise that unfortunately takes a serious turn when it should have been angling for laughs. Full movie review »
B-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Wolfwalkers' is the Best Animated Movie of 2020 'Wolfwalkers' is the Best Animated Movie of 2020
News Flash: 'News of the World' is Worth It News Flash: 'News of the World' is Worth It
'Sound of Metal' Rings True 'Sound of Metal' Rings True
'Ammonite' Wastes Its Award-Caliber Talent 'Ammonite' Wastes Its Award-Caliber Talent