Spontaneous

When students in their high school begin inexplicably exploding (literally…), seniors Mara (Katherine Langford) and Dylan (Charlie Plummer) struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. As an unexpected romance blossoms between them, Mara and Dylan discover that when tomorrow is no longer promised, they can finally start living for today!

I haven’t read any other reviews for, but it’s safe to say that “explosive” is an adjective used in excess. About a teenage girl who finds romance amidst a series of tragedies in which her fellow students spontaneously burst in a fucking bloody mess,is an amusing little movie built upon a batshit premise that unfortunately takes a serious turn when it should have been angling for laughs.