Release Date
October 2, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
November 10, 2020
DVD Release Date
November 10, 2020 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
101 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for teen drug and alcohol use, language and bloody images throughout
When students in their high school begin inexplicably exploding (literally…), seniors Mara (Katherine Langford) and Dylan (Charlie Plummer) struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. As an unexpected romance blossoms between them, Mara and Dylan discover that when tomorrow is no longer promised, they can finally start living for today!... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
I haven’t read any other reviews for Spontaneous, but it’s safe to say that “explosive” is an adjective used in excess. About a teenage girl who finds romance amidst a series of tragedies in which her fellow students spontaneously burst in a fucking bloody mess, Spontaneous is an amusing little movie built upon a batshit premise that unfortunately takes a serious turn when it should have been angling for laughs. Full movie review »