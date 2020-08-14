Sputnik movie poster
Sputnik movie poster

Sputnik (2020)

Horror Foreign
113 min.
Release Date
August 14, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
August 14, 2020
Director
Egor Abramenko
Writer
Oleg Malovichko,  Andrei Zolotarev
Cast
Oksana Akinshina,  Fedor Bondarchuk,  Pyotr Fyodorov
Studio
IFC Midnight
Running Time
113 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Due to her controversial methods, young doctor Tatiana Yurievna (Oksana Akinshina, ‘Lilya 4-Ever’) is on the precipice of losing her medical license. Her career may not be over, though. After she’s recruited by the military, Tatiana is brought to a secure science research facility to assess a very special case, that of Konstantin Sergeyevich (Pyotr Fyodorov, ‘The Darkest Hour’), a cosmonaut who survived a mysterious space accident and has returned to Earth with a unique... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

