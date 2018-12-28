Stan & Ollie movie poster
Stan & Ollie movie poster

Stan & Ollie (2018) - Movie Details

Drama Comedy
97 min.
Release Date
December 28, 2018 (LA/NY)
Director
Jon S. Baird
Writer
Jeff Pope
Cast
Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly, Nina Arianda, Shirley Henderson, Danny Huston, Rufus Jones
Studio
Sony Pictures Classics
Running Time
97 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for some language, and for smoking

Laurel & Hardy, one of the world's great comedy teams, set out on a variety hall tour of Britain in 1953. Diminished by age and with their golden era as the kings of Hollywood comedy now behind them, they face an uncertain future. As the charm and beauty of their performances shines through, they re-connect with their adoring fans.

The tour becomes a hit, but Stan & Ollie can't quite shake the specter of Laurel and... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

MOVIE PHOTOS

