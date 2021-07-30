Release Date
July 30, 2021
Digital Date
October 21, 2021
DVD Release Date
October 26, 2021 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
140 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language
A dramatic thriller directed by Academy Award® winner Tom McCarthy and starring Matt Damon, Stillwater follows an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
In the underappreciated Stillwater, director Tom McCarthy pisses off Amanda Knox while depicting the devotion of one father and his attempts at a new life. Full movie review »