Stillwater movie poster
B
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Stillwater
Stillwater movie poster

Stillwater (2021)

Suspense Drama Crime
Rated R
140 min.
Release Date
July 30, 2021
Digital Date
October 21, 2021
DVD Release Date
October 26, 2021 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Tom McCarthy
Writer
Tom McCarthy, Marcus Hinchey,  Thomas Bidegain, Noé Debré
Cast
Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
140 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language

A dramatic thriller directed by Academy Award® winner Tom McCarthy and starring Matt Damon, Stillwater follows an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

In the underappreciated Stillwater, director Tom McCarthy pisses off Amanda Knox while depicting the devotion of one father and his attempts at a new life. Full movie review »
B
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Is 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Epic? Is 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Epic?
Review: 'The Lost Daughter' Review: 'The Lost Daughter'
'Being the Ricardos' Made for Awards, Not Audiences 'Being the Ricardos' Made for Awards, Not Audiences
'Don't Look Up' a Biting Slog of a Satire 'Don't Look Up' a Biting Slog of a Satire