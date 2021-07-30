NA
Stillwater (2021)

Drama Suspense
Release Date
July 30, 2021
Director
Tom McCarthy
Writer
Tom McCarthy, Marcus Hinchey,  Thomas Bidegain, Noé Debré
Cast
Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

A dramatic thriller directed by Academy Award® winner Tom McCarthy and starring Matt Damon, Stillwater follows an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.

.  Damon is joined by... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

