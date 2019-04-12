Stockholm movie poster
Stockholm
Stockholm (2019) - Movie Details

Drama Crime
92 min.
Release Date
April 12, 2019 (NY)
April 19, 2019 (LA)
Director
Robert Budreau
Writer
Robert Budreau
Cast
Ethan Hawke, Noomi Rapace, Mark Strong
Studio
Dark Star Pictures
Running Time
92 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language and brief violence

STOCKHOLM is based on the absurd but true story of a 1973 bank heist and hostage crisis documented in the 1974 New Yorker article “The Bank Drama” by Daniel Lang. The film follows Lars Nystrom, (Ethan Hawke) who dons a disguise to raid a central Stockholm bank. He then takes hostages in order to spring his pal Gunnar (Mark Strong) from prison. One of the hostages includes Bianca (Noomi Rapace), a wife and mother of... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

When you think of Stockholm Syndrome, you most likely think of Patty Hearst, but the event that coined the term happened a year earlier—1973—at a bank in Sweden. Stockholm, a new film starring Ethan Hawke, Mark Strong, and Noomi Rapace, depicts the six-day bank robbery and hostage crisis. Well, sort of. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

