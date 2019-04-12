Release Date
April 12, 2019 (NY)
April 19, 2019 (LA)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
92 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language and brief violence
STOCKHOLM is based on the absurd but true story of a 1973 bank heist and hostage crisis documented in the 1974 New Yorker article “The Bank Drama” by Daniel Lang. The film follows Lars Nystrom, (Ethan Hawke) who dons a disguise to raid a central Stockholm bank. He then takes hostages in order to spring his pal Gunnar (Mark Strong) from prison. One of the hostages includes Bianca (Noomi Rapace), a wife and mother of... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
When you think of Stockholm Syndrome, you most likely think of Patty Hearst, but the event that coined the term happened a year earlier—1973—at a bank in Sweden. Stockholm, a new film starring Ethan Hawke, Mark Strong, and Noomi Rapace, depicts the six-day bank robbery and hostage crisis. Well, sort of. Full movie review »