Release Date
November 23, 2022
Director
Writer
Cast
NA
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission. According to director Don Hall, “Strange World” is a nod to pulp magazines—popular fiction from the first half of the 20th century that was printed on inexpensive wood pulp paper.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.