Stray (2021)Documentary
72 min.
Release Date
March 5, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
March 5, 2021
Director
Writer
NA
Cast
NA
Studio
Running Time
72 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
STRAY explores what it means to live as a being without status or security, following three strays as they embark on inconspicuous journeys through Turkish society. Zeytin, fiercely independent, embarks on adventures through the city at night; Nazar, nurturing and protective, easily befriends the humans around her; while Kartal, a shy puppy living on the outskirts of a construction site, finds companions in the security guards who care for her. The strays’ disparate lives intersect... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
