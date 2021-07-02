Summer of Soul (Or... When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021)Documentary Musical
Rated PG-13
117 min.
Release Date
July 2, 2021
Digital Date
February 8, 2022
DVD Release Date
February 8, 2022
Director
Writer
NA
Cast
NA
Studio
Running Time
117 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for some disturbing images, smoking and brief drug material
In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary--part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). The footage was never seen and largely forgotten--until now. SUMMER OF... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
