Summertime movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Summertime movie poster

Summertime (2021)

Drama Musical
95 min.

A spoken word poetry musical set in Los Angeles, following the intersecting stories of 27  young Angelinos over the course of a single day. 

The film was developed over a Summer workshop with these 27 youth poets, all of whom served as co-writers and stars. 

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Luca' Ain't Got 'Soul' 'Luca' Ain't Got 'Soul'
'Gaia' is the New Horror Movie to Watch 'Gaia' is the New Horror Movie to Watch
Watch the Final 'Tomorrow War' Trailer Watch the Final 'Tomorrow War' Trailer
'In the Heights' Soars 'In the Heights' Soars