Supernova (2021)Drama
Rated R
93 min.
Release Date
January 29, 2021
Digital Date
February 16, 2021
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
93 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language
Sam (Academy Award winner Colin Firth) and Tusker (Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci), partners of twenty years, are traveling across England in their old camper van visiting friends, family and places from their past. Following a life-changing diagnosis, their time together has become more important than ever until secret plans test their love like never before.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.