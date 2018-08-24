Support the Girls

Lisa (Regina Hall, The Hate U Give, Girls Trip) is the last person you'd expect to find in a highway-side "sports bar with curves," but as general manager at Double Whammies, she's come to love the place and its customers. An instinctive den mother, she nurtures and protects her ‘girls’ on the staff fiercely – but over the course of one trying day, her optimism is battered from every direction. Double Whammies sells a big,... Full synopsis »