Support the Girls

Release Date
August 24, 2018 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
December 4, 2018 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language including sexual references, and brief nudity
Lisa (Regina Hall, The Hate U Give, Girls Trip) is the last person you'd expect to find in a highway-side "sports bar with curves," but as general manager at Double Whammies, she's come to love the place and its customers. An instinctive den mother, she nurtures and protects her 'girls' on the staff fiercely – but over the course of one trying day, her optimism is battered from every direction. Double Whammies sells a big,...
MOVIE REVIEW
The good thing about having a newborn baby is you have plenty of opportunity to watch movies. The bad thing about having a newborn baby is that you sometimes end up watching movies at 3am and then have to write a review about them.