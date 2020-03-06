NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers

Swallow (2020)

Drama Suspense
94 min.
Release Date
March 6, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Carlo Mirabella-Davis
Writer
Carlo Mirabella-Davis
Cast
Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell
Studio
IFC Films
Running Time
94 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

On the surface, Hunter (Haley Bennett) appears to have it all. A newly pregnant housewife, she seems content to spend her time tending to an immaculate home and doting on her Ken-doll husband, Richie (Austin Stowell). However, as the pressure to meet her controlling in-laws and husband’s rigid expectations mounts, cracks begin to appear in her carefully created facade. Hunter develops a dangerous habit, and a dark secret from her past seeps out in the... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
MOVIE FEATURES
The Best Movies of 2019 The Best Movies of 2019
Review: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Review: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'
Christopher Nolan Unveils 'Tenent' in New Trailer Christopher Nolan Unveils 'Tenent' in New Trailer
'The Woman in the Window' Trailer is Here 'The Woman in the Window' Trailer is Here