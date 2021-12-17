Swan Song movie poster
Swan Song
Swan Song (2021)

Sci-Fi Drama
Rated R
112 min.
Release Date
December 17, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
December 17, 2021 (Apple TV+)
Director
Benjamin Cleary
Writer
Benjamin Cleary
Cast
Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, Glenn Close
Studio
Apple TV+
Running Time
112 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R

Set in the near future, “Swan Song” is a powerful, emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), a loving husband and father who is expecting his second child with his wife Poppy (Naomie Harris). When Cameron is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (Glenn Close) to shield his family from grief. As Cameron grapples with whether or not to alter his family’s fate,... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

2021’s Swan Song, not to be confused with 2021’s other movie Swan Song, stars Mahershala Ali as a husband and father who, facing a terminal illness, opts to clone himself without telling his wife. Because, you know, secrets are the key to a long-lasting and healthy relationship. Full movie review »
MOVIE FEATURES
