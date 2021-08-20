Sweet Girl movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Sweet Girl movie poster

Sweet Girl (2021)

Action
Release Date
August 20, 2021 (Video)
Digital Date
August 20, 2021 (Netflix Exclusive)
Director
Brian Andrew Mendoza
Writer
Gregg Hurwitz, Philip Eisner
Cast
Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Raza Jaffrey, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Michael Raymond-James, Amy Brenneman
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Devoted family man Ray Cooper, vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Black Widow' Threads a Familiar and Overplayed Web 'Black Widow' Threads a Familiar and Overplayed Web
Tweet-Based 'Zola' is the Stripper Movie to See in 2021 Tweet-Based 'Zola' is the Stripper Movie to See in 2021
'The Tomorrow War' Deserves the Big Screen, Not Amazon 'The Tomorrow War' Deserves the Big Screen, Not Amazon
'The Forever Purge' Takes on MAGA 'The Forever Purge' Takes on MAGA