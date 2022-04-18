Sweetheart Deal (2022)Documentary
April 18, 2022 (Limited)
North of the Space Needle, Lumen Field, and other Seattle landmarks lies the busy street that is Aurora Avenue. Along the strip, cars drive by various hotels and strip clubs, where men and women work in a haze of fluorescent lights and the smell of smoke, trying to make ends meet. This is where we find sex workers Tammy, Sara, Kristine, and Amy. This raw and unflinchingly honest documentary follows the lives of these four,... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
For five years, I lived within a short walk of Aurora Ave. in North Seattle. And for five years, my wife and I watched the prostitutes and drug addicts proliferate, just blocks from otherwise “upstanding neighborhoods” where not only middle class but affluent families went about their days. So, needless to say, Sweetheart Deal, a documentary about four Aurora hookers and Elliott, the “Mayor of Aurora,” caught my eye. Full movie review »