Release Date
December 25, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
December 25, 2020 (Amazon Exclusive)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
110 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13
In Sylvie’s Love, the jazz is smooth and the air sultry in the hot New York summer of 1957. Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha), a saxophonist, spends late nights playing behind a less-talented but well-known bandleader, as member of a jazz quartet. Sylvie (Tessa Thompson), who dreams of a career in television, spends her summer days helping around her father’s record store, as she waits for her fiancé to return from war. When Robert takes a part-time... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.