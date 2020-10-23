Release Date
October 23, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
103 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
When New Orleans paramedics and longtime best friends Steve (Anthony Mackie) and Dennis (Jamie Dornan) are called to a series of bizarre, gruesome accidents, they chalk it up to the mysterious new party drug found at the scene. But after Dennis’s oldest daughter suddenly disappears, Steve stumbles upon a terrifying truth about the supposed psychedelic that will challenge everything he knows about reality—and the flow of time itself.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
