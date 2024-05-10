Tarot movie poster
Tarot movie poster

Tarot (2024)

Horror
Release Date
May 10, 2024
Director
Spenser Cohen, Anna Halberg
Writer
Nicholas Adams, Spenser CohenAnna Halberg
Cast
Avantika, Jacob Batalon, Olwen Fouéré, Harriet Slater, Humberly González, Larsen Thompson
Studio
Screen Gems
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

 

When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings – never use someone else’s deck – they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death to escape the future foretold in their readings.

Full synopsis

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
