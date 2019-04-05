Release Date
April 5, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Violet (Elle Fanning) is a shy teenager who dreams of escaping her small town and pursuing her passion to sing. With the help of an unlikely mentor, she enters a local singing competition that will test her integrity, talent and ambition. Driven by a pop-fueled soundtrack, Teen Spirit is a visceral and stylish spin on the Cinderella story.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.