Teen Spirit (2019) - Movie Details

Drama Musical
Release Date
April 5, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Max Minghella
Writer
Max Minghella
Cast
Elle Fanning, Rebecca Hall, Zlatko Buric, Agnieszka Grochowska
Studio
Bleecker Street
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Violet (Elle Fanning) is a shy teenager who dreams of escaping her small town and pursuing her passion to sing. With the help of an unlikely mentor, she enters a local singing competition that will test her integrity, talent and ambition. Driven by a pop-fueled soundtrack, Teen Spirit is a visceral and stylish spin on the Cinderella story.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
