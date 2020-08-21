Tesla movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Tesla movie poster

Tesla (2020)

Drama
Rated PG-13
102 min.
Release Date
August 21, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
August 21, 2020
Director
Michael Almereyda
Writer
Michael Almereyda
Cast
Ethan Hawke,  Hannah Gross, Eve Hewson
Studio
IFC Films
Running Time
102 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for some thematic material and nude images

Brilliant, visionary Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke) fights an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition, then faces thornier challenges with his new system for worldwide wireless energy. The film tracks Tesla’s uneasy interactions with his fellow inventor Thomas Edison (Kyle MacLachlan) and his patron George Westinghouse (Jim Gaffigan).  Another thread traces Tesla’s sidewinding courtship of financial titan J.P. Morgan (Donnie Keshawarz), whose daughter Anne (Eve Hewson) takes a more than casual interest in... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
MOVIE FEATURES
'Possessor' Looks Rad 'Possessor' Looks Rad
Watch the New 'Project Power' Trailer Watch the New 'Project Power' Trailer
'Greyhound' is a Lean, Mean Little Thriller 'Greyhound' is a Lean, Mean Little Thriller
Review: Is 'The Old Guard' a Must-See? Review: Is 'The Old Guard' a Must-See?