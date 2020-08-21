Tesla (2020)Drama
Rated PG-13
102 min.
Release Date
August 21, 2020 (Limited)
Digital Date
August 21, 2020
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
102 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for some thematic material and nude images
Brilliant, visionary Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke) fights an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition, then faces thornier challenges with his new system for worldwide wireless energy. The film tracks Tesla’s uneasy interactions with his fellow inventor Thomas Edison (Kyle MacLachlan) and his patron George Westinghouse (Jim Gaffigan). Another thread traces Tesla’s sidewinding courtship of financial titan J.P. Morgan (Donnie Keshawarz), whose daughter Anne (Eve Hewson) takes a more than casual interest in... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
