The 355
The 355 (2022)

Suspense Action
Rated PG-13
124 min.
Release Date
January 7, 2022
Director
Simon Kinberg
Writer
Theresa Rebeck, Simon Kinberg
Cast
Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Bingbing Fan, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o, Sebastian Stan, Edgar Ramírez
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
124 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, brief strong language, and suggestive material

A dream team of formidable female stars come together in a hard-driving original approach to the globe-trotting espionage genre in The 355. 

When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Oscar®-nominated actress Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger, In the Fade), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Oscar® winner Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Oscar® winner... Full synopsis »

A female-led action film that thankfully doesn’t hamfistedly force across its feminist messages, The 355 is a mildly entertaining but frustratingly generic spy thriller that fails to take advantage of its incredible cast. Full movie review »
