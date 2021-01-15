The 355 movie poster
NA
The 355
The 355 (2021)

Suspense
Release Date
January 15, 2021
Director
Simon Kinberg
Writer
Theresa Rebeck, Simon Kinberg
Cast
Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Bingbing Fan, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o, Sebastian Stan, Edgar Ramírez
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

A dream team of formidable female stars come together in a hard-driving original approach to the globe-trotting espionage genre in The 355. 

When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Oscar®-nominated actress Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger, In the Fade), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Oscar® winner Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Oscar® winner... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

