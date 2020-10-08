NA
The Addams Family 2 (2020)

Animated Family
Release Date
October 8, 2020
Director
Greg Tiernan
Writer
NA
Cast
Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler,  Snoop Dogg, Bill Hader,  Javon Walton
Studio
United Artists
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the new animated comedy sequel The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie, The Addams get tangled up in wacky adventures and find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters. Always staying true to themselves, the Addams Family brings their iconic spookiness and kookiness wherever they go. 

