The Affair (2021)

Romance Drama
Release Date
March 5, 2021 (Video)
Digital Date
March 5, 2021
Director
Julius Sevcik
Writer
Simon Mawer, Andrew Shaw
Cast
Hanna Alström, Clarice van Houten, Claes Bang, Alexandra Borbély, Martin Hofmann
Studio
Vertical Entertainment
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In 1930s Czechoslovakia, newlyweds Viktor and Liesel Landauer  are  filled with optimism and happiness in their new home. But all too soon, extramarital temptations bring out their darkest secrets and desires. As Liesel turns to her sensual friend Hana for the passion she lacks in her marriage, Nazi troops enter the country, threatening the Landauer's lives and the burning desire between the two women.

