The Aftermath movie poster
FilmJabber
The Aftermath (2019) - Movie Details

War Drama
Release Date
April 26, 2019 (Limited)
Director
James Kent
Writer
Joe Shrapnel, Anna Waterhouse, Rhidian Brook
Cast
Keira Knightley, Jason Clarke, Alexander Skarsgaard
Studio
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Running Time
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

THE AFTERMATH is set in postwar Germany in 1946. Rachael Morgan (Keira Knightley) arrives in the ruins of Hamburg in the bitter winter, to be reunited with her husband Lewis (Jason Clarke), a British colonel charged with rebuilding the shattered city. But as they set off for their new home, Rachael is stunned to discover that Lewis has made an unexpected decision: They will be sharing the grand house with its previous owners, a German...

