The Alpinist movie poster

The Alpinist (2021)

Documentary
Release Date
September 10, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Peter Mortimer, Nick Rosen
Writer
NA
Cast
Marc-André Leclerc
Studio
Roadside Attractions
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, far from the limelight. On remote alpine faces, the free-spirited 23-year-old Canadian makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history. Yet, he draws scant attention. With no cameras, no rope, and no margin for error, Leclerc's approach is the essence of solo adventure. Nomadic and publicity shy, he doesn’t own a phone or car, and is reluctant to let a film crew in on his pure vision of climbing.  Veteran filmmaker Peter... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
MOVIE FEATURES
