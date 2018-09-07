The Apparition (2018) - Movie Details
Release Date
September 7, 2018 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
January 22, 2019 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
144 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Jacques (Vincent Lindon) is a journalist at a large regional newspaper in France. His reputation as an impartial investigator attracts the attention of the Vatican, who recruit him to lead a committee to explore the legitimacy of a saintly apparition in a small French village-a true canonical investigation. Upon his arrival, he meets the young novitiate Anna, who claims to have personally witnessed an apparition of the Virgin Mary. She's garnered an impressive following in... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.