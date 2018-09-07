The Apparition movie poster
The Apparition movie poster

The Apparition (2018) - Movie Details

Drama
144 min.
Release Date
September 7, 2018 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
January 22, 2019 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Xavier Giannoli
Writer
Xavier Giannoli
Cast
Vincent Lindon, Galatéa Bellugi, Patrick d'Assumçao
Studio
Music Box Films
Running Time
144 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Jacques (Vincent Lindon) is a journalist at a large regional newspaper in France. His reputation as an impartial investigator attracts the attention of the Vatican, who recruit him to lead a committee to explore the legitimacy of a saintly apparition in a small French village-a true canonical investigation. Upon his arrival, he meets the young novitiate Anna, who claims to have personally witnessed an apparition of the Virgin Mary. She's garnered an impressive following in... Full synopsis »

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

