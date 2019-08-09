The Art of Racing in the Rain movie poster
The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019) - Movie Details

Comedy Family
Release Date
August 9, 2019
Director
Simon Curtis
Writer
Mark Bomback
Cast
Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, Gary Cole, Kathy Baker, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Martin Donovan, Kevin Costner
Studio
20th Century Fox
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Based on the best-selling novel by Garth Stein, THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN is a heartfelt tale narrated by a witty and philosophical dog named Enzo (voiced by Kevin Costner). Through his bond with his owner, Denny Swift (Milo Ventimiglia), an aspiring Formula One race car driver, Enzo has gained tremendous insight into the human condition and understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

MOVIE FEATURES
