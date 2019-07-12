The Art of Self-Defense movie poster
The Art of Self-Defense
Comedy Crime
104 min.
Release Date
July 12, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Riley Stearns
Writer
Riley Stearns
Cast
Jesse Eisenberg, Alessandro Nivola, Imogen Poots
Studio
Bleecker Street
Running Time
104 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence, sexual content, graphic nudity and language

A dark comedy set in the world of karate. The film centers on Casey (Jesse Eisenberg), who is attacked at random on the street and enlists in a local dojo led by a charismatic and mysterious Sensei (Alessandro Nivola), in an effort to learn how to defend himself. What he uncovers is a sinister world of fraternity, violence and hypermasculinity and a woman (Imogen Poots) fighting for her place in it. Casey undertakes a journey,... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

MOVIE PHOTOS

