The Assistant movie poster

The Assistant (2020)

Drama
87 min.
Release Date
January 31, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Kitty Green
Writer
Kitty Green
Cast
Julia Garner, Matthew Macfadyen, Makenzie Leigh, Kristine Froseth, Jon Orsini, Noah Robbins Produced by Kitty Green, Scott Macaulay, James Schamus, P. Jennifer Dana, Ross Jacobson
Studio
Bleecker Street
Running Time
87 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

“The Assistant” follows one day in the life of Jane (Julia Garner), a recent college graduate and aspiring film producer, who has recently landed her dream job as a junior assistant to a powerful entertainment mogul. Her day is much like any other assistant’s – making coffee, changing the paper in the copy machine, ordering lunch, arranging travel, taking phone messages, onboarding a new hire. But as Jane follows her daily routine, she, and we,... Full synopsis »

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
