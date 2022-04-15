The Bad Guys (2022)Animated
Release Date
April 15, 2022
Director
Writer
NA
Cast
NA
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
After a lifetime of pulling legendary heists, five notorious bad guys—Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula—attempt their most challenging job yet…going good. Nobody has ever failed so hard at trying to be good as The Bad Guys, an all-new animated feature film from DreamWorks Animation.
Based on the bestselling Scholastic blockbuster book series by Aaron Blabey, which has more than 8.2 million copies in print worldwide, The Bad Guys is directed by Pierre Perifel (director,... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.