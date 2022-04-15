NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers

The Bad Guys (2022)

Animated
Release Date
April 15, 2022
Director
Pierre Perifel
Writer
NA
Cast
NA
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

After a lifetime of pulling legendary heists, five notorious bad guys—Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula—attempt their most challenging job yet…going good.  Nobody has ever failed so hard at trying to be good as The Bad Guys, an all-new animated feature film from DreamWorks Animation.

Based on the bestselling Scholastic blockbuster book series by Aaron Blabey, which has more than 8.2 million copies in print worldwide, The Bad Guys is directed by Pierre Perifel (director,... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
MOVIE FEATURES
'The Suicide Squad' Trailer is Here, and It Is Something 'The Suicide Squad' Trailer is Here, and It Is Something
'The Fallout' Deserves Its SXSW Grand Jury Prize 'The Fallout' Deserves Its SXSW Grand Jury Prize
Best Picture Contender 'The Father' Arrives on PVOD Best Picture Contender 'The Father' Arrives on PVOD
Is 'Nobody' as Badass as 'John Wick'? Is 'Nobody' as Badass as 'John Wick'?