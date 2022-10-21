The Banshees of Inisherin movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
The Banshees of Inisherin movie poster

The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

Drama Comedy
Rated R
109 min.
Release Date
October 21, 2022 (Limited)
Director
Martin McDonagh
Writer
Martin McDonagh
Cast
Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan
Studio
Searchlight Pictures
Running Time
109 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, some violent content and brief graphic nudity

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN follows lifelong friends Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. A stunned Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), endeavours to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Pádraic's repeated efforts only strengthen... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Fall' Aims for the Sky, Falls to Earth 'Fall' Aims for the Sky, Falls to Earth
'Bodies Bodies Bodies' is the Horror Movie You Need Right Now 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' is the Horror Movie You Need Right Now
'Thirteen Lives' is On Amazon. It's More Than Worth Watching. 'Thirteen Lives' is On Amazon. It's More Than Worth Watching.
'Prey' is the Best 'Predator' Movie Since 'Predator' 'Prey' is the Best 'Predator' Movie Since 'Predator'