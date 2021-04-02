The Believer (2021)Horror
91 min.
April 2, 2021 (Video)
April 2, 2021
91 minutes
THE BELIEVER is the story of an out-of-work scientist facing mental deterioration finds he may be battling his wife's obsession with demonic activity. Lucas is an out-of-work nuclear scientist, struggles with tension in his marriage after his wife Violet mysteriously terminates her pregnancy without his consent. As Lucas’ physical health begins to inexplicably deteriorate, Violet’s behavior grows increasingly bizarre and he seeks clarity from his therapist Dr. Benedict. Exhausted by his job search, strange events... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
If you’re wondering what Billy Zane is up to, head on over to The Believer, a new low-budget horror movie. Or don’t. Compelling for a while but not as clever or as riveting as writer/director Shan Serafin thinks it is, The Believer is a moderately entertaining but ultimately unfulfilling production. Full movie review »