THE BELIEVER is the story of an out-of-work scientist facing mental deterioration finds he may be battling his wife's obsession with demonic activity. Lucas is an out-of-work nuclear scientist, struggles with tension in his marriage after his wife Violet mysteriously terminates her pregnancy without his consent. As Lucas’ physical health begins to inexplicably deteriorate, Violet’s behavior grows increasingly bizarre and he seeks clarity from his therapist Dr. Benedict. Exhausted by his job search, strange events... Full synopsis »