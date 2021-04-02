The Believer movie poster
C+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
The Believer
The Believer movie poster

The Believer (2021)

Horror
Unrated
91 min.
Release Date
April 2, 2021 (Video)
Digital Date
April 2, 2021
Director
Shan Serafin
Writer
Shan Serafin
Cast
Aidan Bristow, Sophie Kargman, Billy Zane
Studio
Freestyle Digital Media
Running Time
91 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

THE BELIEVER is the story of an out-of-work scientist facing mental deterioration finds he may be battling his wife's obsession with demonic activity. Lucas is an out-of-work nuclear scientist, struggles with tension in his marriage after his wife Violet mysteriously terminates her pregnancy without his consent. As Lucas’ physical health begins to inexplicably deteriorate, Violet’s behavior grows increasingly bizarre and he seeks clarity from his therapist Dr. Benedict. Exhausted by his job search, strange events... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

If you’re wondering what Billy Zane is up to, head on over to The Believer, a new low-budget horror movie. Or don’t. Compelling for a while but not as clever or as riveting as writer/director Shan Serafin thinks it is, The Believer is a moderately entertaining but ultimately unfulfilling production. Full movie review »
C+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Godzilla vs. Kong' Delivers on its Promise 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Delivers on its Promise
'The Suicide Squad' Trailer is Here, and It Is Something 'The Suicide Squad' Trailer is Here, and It Is Something
'The Fallout' Deserves Its SXSW Grand Jury Prize 'The Fallout' Deserves Its SXSW Grand Jury Prize
Best Picture Contender 'The Father' Arrives on PVOD Best Picture Contender 'The Father' Arrives on PVOD